Teenage girl assaulted by five people near Banbury housing estate park

Police took to social media for help and posted an appeal for witnesses or CCTV footage to the TVP Cherwell Facebook page this morning, Wednesday September 8.

The incident happened after a 14-year-old girl was assaulted by five people including at least two adults.

The assault happened in the area of Mascord Park at around 9.30pm on Tuesday August 10.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for help after a teenage girl was assaulted by five people.