Teenage girl assaulted after group of youths chase her through Banbury town centre

The incident happened when the victim, a teenage girl, and her friend were walking in Banbury town centre when they were chased by a group of seven girls and two boys who were known to them. The incident started around 5pm yesterday, Tuesday March 22.

The group pursued the pair through Castle Quay Shopping Centre on to the canal towpath and through Bridge Street Park.

Then around 6.55pm, the victim and her friend walked towards Alma Road from the direction of the Londis store on Middleton Road.

They were chased by the same group who eventually confronted them on Alma Road and there was an altercation, causing the victim to fall to the floor injuring her arm and head.

PC Tony Francis, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or have information about them to please get in touch.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in these areas or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220125160.

