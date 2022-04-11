Teenage boys expose themselves to young girls near Banbury town centre

A group of teenage boys exposed themselves to young girls in Banbury over the weekend.

The incident happened when a group of teenage boys pulled down their underwear to young girls walking past them near The Range on Cherwell Street.

The teenage boys rode E-scooters around the car park before riding off.

The offenders are described as white boys aged around 13 to 15. All three teenagers wore dark-coloured jogging bottoms and hoodies, and one had red lettering over his hoodie.

The incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Saturday April 9.

Thames Valley Police have an launched an appeal for witnesses to the exposure incident.

PC Molly Grant, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“Any information from the public would be appreciated, as the victims were no longer at the scene when officers attended.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220153484."

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by phone here: 0800555111 or on their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

You can also report a crime or any information on the TVP website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

It’s the second exposure incident in town within the last week.

A man exposed himself to a 62-year-old woman during an incident at Spiceball Park in Banbury during the afternoon of Wednesday April 6.

Police also released an image of a man wanted for questioning in another exposure incident at Spiceball Park on Saturday April 2.

Another exposure incident occurred at Spiceball Park on Saturday March 19.