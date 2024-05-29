Teenage boy pushed against wall and cut on ear during attack in Banbury
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred between 10.15 and 10.30am on Monday, May 20.
The assault took place in front of Beechfield House on West Bar Street after the boy was approached by a group of people.
Following being cut on the ear, the boy fell to the ground and the group left the scene.
Thankfully, the teenager did not require any medical attention for his injuries.
Investigating officer Francesca Voicu said “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident or who has dash-cam, doorbell or phone footage from the area around the time that it happened, to please get in touch.
“I urge anyone with information or footage to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43240236070."