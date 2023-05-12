Teenage boy from Banbury found guilty of attempted murder after People's Park stabbing

A teenage boy from Banbury has been sentenced for stabbing a man multiple times in a busy park, in front of shocked onlookers.

The boy, aged 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of attempted murder following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Returning to Oxford Crown Court today, the boy was sentenced to 12 years in custody for the attack on June 11 last year, where the victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in People’s Park.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds to his body, resulting in a punctured lung. He was treated in the hospital and fortunately survived.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on June 12 and charged on June 15. Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, were acquitted of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Oli Harrison, of Banbury CID, said: "This vicious attack was shocking in its ferocity and left the victim with extensive severe injuries in the middle of a warm June afternoon last year.

"The incident happened in full view of members of the public, who witnessed this horrifying and unprovoked attack. Had it not been for the quick thinking of many members of the public and medical professionals, the victim in this case may not have survived his injuries. I have nothing but praise for all of those who came to his aid when he needed it.

Detective Harrison added: "Knife carrying, whether it is used in an offence or not, will not be tolerated in the Thames Valley. Harsh consequences await those who feel it is acceptable, and my message to anybody who feels that it is, is you will be targeted, pursued and prosecuted.

"Police, our partners and the public need to work as one to help end this scourge of knife crime and violence in the Thames Valley."

“Our communities play a vital role in our efforts to proactively tackle violence within Banbury. We need information about people carrying knives in the area. If anyone has information about knives or violence in Banbury, please report it to us by calling 101 or by making a report on our website.”