Teenage boy assaulted and robbed in Brackley park

A teenage boy had his bike, bag and football stolen from him after being assaulted in a Brackley park.

Police are investigating the incident that took place between 4pm and 5pm at the Humphries Zip Wire Park on Wednesday, May 21.

The teenage victim was able to get away and his bike and bag were later recovered. However, the bag and its contents were damaged.

Police say the offende is described a white teenage boy with blond hair in a buzz cut style who was wearing a light blue Nike tracksuit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help identify the offender is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be submitted or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://www.northants.police.uk/RO%20and%20crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

Quote incident number 25000295686 when providing information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.