Teenage boy arrested in Banbury Town Centre for carrying knife

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Banbury Town Centre yesterday (November 14) for carrying a knife.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:17 GMT
The boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and taken into custody by the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team following an incident in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Knife crime is a key focus of the team throughout the year. If you have concerns that somebody you know is carrying a knife, please do report to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”