Teenage boy arrested in Banbury Town Centre for carrying knife
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Banbury Town Centre yesterday (November 14) for carrying a knife.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and taken into custody by the Banbury Neighbourhood Policing Team following an incident in the town centre.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Knife crime is a key focus of the team throughout the year. If you have concerns that somebody you know is carrying a knife, please do report to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”