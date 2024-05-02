Teenage boy and man from Banbury arrested on suspicion of stealing care worker’s car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair were arrested on suspicion of burglary relating to an incident on Tuesday (April 30).

A care worker providing care in the community reported that her blue Hyundai Matrix was stolen while she was working on Buckingham Road.

Police also believe that the two suspects are connected to a burglary at The Cake Shed bakery in Shotteswell, where items were stolen.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "We will be liaising with our contacts in Warwickshire Police and hope to share a further update as the investigation progresses.

“We do know from viewing social media that members of the public may have seen the suspects and the vehicle both in Bicester and travelling between the areas, being driven in a dangerous manner."