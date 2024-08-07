Teenage boy and man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing at Banbury park

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man both from Banbury have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing at People’s Park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday (August 5) but has been released on police bail until October 24.

Police arrested the 18-year-old man yesterday (August 6), and he remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At around 11.55pm on Sunday, (August 4) an 18-year-old man received a single stab wound to his torso.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing at People’s Park.

The victim of the stabbing remains in the hospital but is reportedly in stable condition.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “We have made two arrests in connection this stabbing, which we are still investigating as a priority.

“We still believe it was a targeted incident with those involved known to each other, so we have no reason to believe there is any threat to the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers have now left the scene in and around People’s Park but remain on patrol around the town centre so please speak to a uniformed officer if you have any concerns."

Police have now lifted the scene watch in and around the park, so people are free to use it again.

If you believe you may have witnessed anything or have mobile phone, dashcam, video doorbell, or CCTV footage from the area around People’s Park during the time of the incident, contact the police.

This can be done online via the Thames Valley Police website here or by calling 101 andquoting the crime reference number 43240373021.

People can also anonymously report information through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.