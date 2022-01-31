Takeaway driver's vehicle one of four seized by police in Brackley area

Police seized this vehicle for having no insurance on Friday night (January 28) in Brackley (Image from Northamptonshire Police SPC Jeskins Tweet)

Police seized three vehicles in Brackley in the space of a few hours on Friday night, January 28. All three vehicles, including a delivery driver's were seized for having no insurance.

South Northamptonshire Police have reminded all motorists the importance of having insurance for their vehicles. Police also suggested anyone employed as a takeaway driver check they have the relevant insurance which allows them to serve as a takeaway driver.

A fourth vehicle, a white transit van, was seized by police in King's Sutton on Friday January 28.

The van was seized from The Knob (Richmond Street junction area) area of King's Sutton for having not being properly taxed.