Thames Valley Police (TVP) is reminding people to secure out buildings after a garage is targeted by thieves.

A residential garage was broken into between Friday, April 5 and Sunday, April 7 in Upper Tadmarton

Police news

No information about what was taken has been released, but TVP is urging residents to secure their outbuildings and garages as much as possible.

If you see anything suspicious please call 101 or if a crime is in progress call 999.