A dog that police believe was being used for hare coursing was found abandoned near Chipping Norton yesterday (Thursday, October 17).

The dog was located by the police after they received reports of hare coursing in the area.

They are now making enquiries about the dog's owners while the dog is being looked after.

A police spokesperson said: “PC Bowers attended the area and located the dog, which is now receiving the care it has sorely been missing.”

Report hare coursing at 999 if in progress or 101.