Suspected drink driver crashes his HGV into huge advertising sign near Banbury
The driver has been charged and remanded for court today (Tuesday)
By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A suspected drink driver crashed his HGV into a huge advertising sign near Banbury.
The foreign registered HGV collided with a large digital sign at Cherwell Valley Services on the M40 yesterday (Monday).
The driver blew 72ug at the roadside and 63ug in custody.
The suspect has been charged and remanded for court today (Tuesday).