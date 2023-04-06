News you can trust since 1838
Suspected burglar found hiding in shed and drinking beer after police chase ended in Chipping Norton

He has been arrested

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

A suspected burglar was found hiding in a shed and drinking beer after a police chase ended in Chipping Norton.

Officers used a drone and police dog to find the man after he dumped the car and ran away, leaving his passengers in the vehicle.

Thames Valley Police said the suspect was wanted for numerous burglaries and seven court warrants - and had failed to stop for police on various previous occasions.

The police chase ended in Chipping Norton.The police chase ended in Chipping Norton.
So when they spotted him yesterday (Wednesday) driving with cloned number plates, they chased him once again.

Six traffic units joined the pursuit, which lasted 20 minutes and ended in Chipping Norton.

A police spokesperson said: "The driver decamped where we detained two persons within the vehicle.

"We utilised a drone and also police dog who located the driver hiding in a shed drinking a bottle of beer he’d found in the shed.

"He’s also been arrested for burglary to the shed and every other relevant offence."