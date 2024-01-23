News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Suspect contacts police after hit-and-run incident in Banbury which left man seriously injured

A suspect in a hit-and-run incident in Banbury which left man seriously injured has now spoken to police.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses relating to the incident where a 21-year-old man was hit by a car when crossing the road on Upper Windsor Street at around 4.30pm on Friday (19/1).

The driver of the small yellow car involved in the collision left the scene shortly after hitting the man.

The man suffered broken bones and lacerations and was taken to the hospital, where he thankfully remains in a stable condition.

Most Popular
A driver has handed themselves in to the police after seriously injuring a man in a hit and run in Banbury.A driver has handed themselves in to the police after seriously injuring a man in a hit and run in Banbury.
A driver has handed themselves in to the police after seriously injuring a man in a hit and run in Banbury.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“The driver of the car momentarily stopped, but then left the scene.

"However, this driver has now made contact with Thames Valley Police."

“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam capturing the incident to please contact us, likewise if you know the identity of the driver.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240029706.”