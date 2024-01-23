Suspect contacts police after hit-and-run incident in Banbury which left man seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers continue to appeal for witnesses relating to the incident where a 21-year-old man was hit by a car when crossing the road on Upper Windsor Street at around 4.30pm on Friday (19/1).

The driver of the small yellow car involved in the collision left the scene shortly after hitting the man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man suffered broken bones and lacerations and was taken to the hospital, where he thankfully remains in a stable condition.

A driver has handed themselves in to the police after seriously injuring a man in a hit and run in Banbury.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“The driver of the car momentarily stopped, but then left the scene.

"However, this driver has now made contact with Thames Valley Police."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam capturing the incident to please contact us, likewise if you know the identity of the driver.