Suspect contacts police after hit-and-run incident in Banbury which left man seriously injured
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses relating to the incident where a 21-year-old man was hit by a car when crossing the road on Upper Windsor Street at around 4.30pm on Friday (19/1).
The driver of the small yellow car involved in the collision left the scene shortly after hitting the man.
The man suffered broken bones and lacerations and was taken to the hospital, where he thankfully remains in a stable condition.
Investigating officer PC Kevin Crick of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“The driver of the car momentarily stopped, but then left the scene.
"However, this driver has now made contact with Thames Valley Police."
“I would also appeal to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam capturing the incident to please contact us, likewise if you know the identity of the driver.
“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240029706.”