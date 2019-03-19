Sulgrave Village Shop workers forced into bathroom by masked robbers

A trio of masked robbers forced the staff at Sulgrave Village Shop into a bathroom before stealing a large quantity of cash.

The thieves, one of whom was armed with a white baton-style weapon, entered the shop in Magpie Road at around 11.45am on Friday (March 15).

Sulgrave Village Shop. Photo: Colin Wootton

The men forced the paid member of staff and volunteer into a bathroom, before stealing a large quantity of cash from the store’s safe.

The suspects all wore high visibility waistcoats on top of dark clothing and gloves with plain white facemasks - one carried a black holdall.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.