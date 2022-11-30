'Stranger danger' warning after report of suspicious man approaching schoolchildren near Banbury and offering them sweets
A school near Banbury has put out a 'stranger danger' warning after a report of suspicious man approaching schoolchildren and offering them sweets to get them to go to his home.
The Warriner School in Bloxham said it did not want to "cause undue alarm, we felt it was important information to make parents/carers aware of."
They said a man dressed in black, hood up and mask over face offered sweets to two year seven students.
The school said: "We have been made aware of a concern whereby two of our year seven students have been approached walking home from school yesterday in Bloxham by a male adult, dressed in black, hood up and mask over face offering sweets and to return to his home.
"The matter has been reported to the police and schools have been made aware. Whilst we do not want to cause undue alarm, we felt it was important information to make parents/carers aware of."