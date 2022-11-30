The Warriner School in Bloxham said it did not want to "cause undue alarm, we felt it was important information to make parents/carers aware of."

They said a man dressed in black, hood up and mask over face offered sweets to two year seven students.

The school said: "We have been made aware of a concern whereby two of our year seven students have been approached walking home from school yesterday in Bloxham by a male adult, dressed in black, hood up and mask over face offering sweets and to return to his home.

A school near Banbury has put out a 'stranger danger' warning after a report of suspicious man approaching schoolchildren and offering them sweets to get them to go to his home.