Stolen horsebox, quad bikes and trailer found in police raid near Brackley

Agricultural equipment worth more than £20,000 was recovered by police after a search warrant was carried out near Brackley.

Officers from the neighbourhood policing teams for Daventry and South Northamptonshire, and Northampton, were joined by members of the force Proactive team and the Rural Crime Team for the raid at a site in Whitfield on Thursday (June 20).

Police officers with the stolen horsebox and quad bike found in Whitfield. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

They recovered an Ifor Williams horsebox and two quad bikes reported stolen in the Chipping Warden area on June 18, as well as an Ifor Williams flatbed trailer stolen from Farthingstone in April, which will now be returned to their rightful owners.

While no arrests were made in relation to the recovery of the items, investigations into the original thefts continue, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.