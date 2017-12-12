Stolen council 4x4 used to ram raid Chipping Norton Aldi

The Aldi supermarket in Chipping Norton was ram raided using a stolen council Land Rover last night, according to police.

Police received a report of an attempted burglary of an ATM from the store in Banbury Road at around 12.40am this morning (Tuesday, December 12).

The burglars had left by the time officers arrived – no one was injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.

A West Oxfordshire District Council-marked Land Rover, which was reported stolen from a depot in Witney last night too, was abandoned inside and police believe it was driven into the building.

The Aldi store has been shut all day – a spokesman for the supermarket declined to comment on an ongoing police investigation. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Detective Constable Grahame Lea, based at Banbury police station, said: “We are investigating the incident and working to identify and locate the offenders.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed it or has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact police.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw the distinctive vehicle being driven in the local area at around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 101, quoting reference ‘URN 22 12/12’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.