Stolen car stopped in Banbury - driver and passenger detained

A car stolen in South Yorkshire was stopped in Banbury today (September 16) with both the driver and passenger now detained.

By Jack Ingham
Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:20 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 5:20 pm
A stolen vehicle from South Yorkshire hit the ANPR cameras in Banbury this afternoon.
Police officers from the Incident Crime Response unit stopped the car on North Bar Street, Banbury, this afternoon after the car alerted their ANPR cameras in the area.

Both occupants of the car, a female driver and male passenger are currently in custody with Thames Valley Police and are being questioned for theft of motor vehicle and driving with no insurance.