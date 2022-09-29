Stolen BMW skids off the road in Banbury and ends up in a bush

A stolen BMW skidded off the road in Banbury and ended up in a bush.

The crash happened on Dukes Meadow Drive in Hanwell Fields, near the Sainsbury's Local, just after 6pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Two males made off from the vehicle and have not been located.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash

"The registered owner of the vehicle has been traced and the vehicle recovered.

"We would ask anybody who was in the area who witnessed the collision, particularly anybody who may have dash-cam footage of CCTV footage from the area to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220434517."