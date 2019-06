Thames Valley Police are asking bicycle owners who have had their bikes stolen to get in touch as one has been recovered.

In a tweet TVP Banbury said: "A bicycle has been recovered today from a known offender in the Grimsbury area of Banbury.

"If your bicycle has been stolen within the last 24 hours please call 101 and make a report.

"Please include as much information about your bicycle as possible so we can get it returned."