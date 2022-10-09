Spate of vehicle crime in Chipping Norton - police offer advice to residents

Thieves have targeted a number of cars and vans in Chipping Norton over the past week.

Police are advising residents to be on their guard following the spate in vehicle crimes.

The following cases have been reported to Thames Valley Police:

- On Rowell Way, Shepard Way and White Hart Mews - a number of work vans were broken into, and power tools stolen.

- London Road – theft of number plates.

- Burford Road – theft of catalytic converter

- Cornish Road - theft of vehicle

- Worcester Road – theft of motorbikes

- Albion Street – vehicle broken into

- Local car dealer car stolen from forecourt.

PCSO Moulding from Thames Valley Police said: "Vans are often targeted by thieves for the tools stored inside. If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name / company name and address using paint pens and seal with a clear lacquer spray.

"Consider using a lockable cabinet within your van to store tools. You can also take photographs of items of value, make a note of the serial numbers and consider registering them online at a property register site.

"Secure your number plates with tamper-resistant screws, The easiest way to change the identity of a stolen vehicle or avoid speeding tickets and parking tickets is to fit stolen number plates. Using security screws to attach your vehicle’s number plates makes it harder for thieves to get your number."

