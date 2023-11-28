Spare wheel stolen from vehicle outside Brackley Leisure Centre
A spare wheel was stolen from a vehicle parked outside Brackley Leisure Centre on Saturday (November 25).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information about the theft, which took place between 4pm and 5pm.
The wheel was taken from the underside of a blue Toyota Hilux pickup truck while the owner was away from the vehicle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or was in the area around the time should call the Policing Team on 101 quoting reference number 23000729434 or report online here: https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/