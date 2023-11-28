A spare wheel was stolen from a vehicle parked outside Brackley Leisure Centre on Saturday (November 25).

Police are appealing for information about the theft, which took place between 4pm and 5pm.

The wheel was taken from the underside of a blue Toyota Hilux pickup truck while the owner was away from the vehicle.

