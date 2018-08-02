South Warwickshire woman admits smearing dog faeces on neighbour’s door

A south Warwickshire woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of incidents of criminal damage, including smearing dog faeces over a neighbour’s door.

Maxine Rees also admitted to throwing paint over the same person’s property and over the car of another neighbour – all of which happened in February.

Maxine Rees. Photo: Warwickshire Police NNL-180208-103506001

Plus the 55-year-old woman, of Ferguson Close, Ettington, confessed to leaving without paying for taxi rides following incidents in March and December, 2017.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of causing criminal damage and two counts of making off without payment at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 27).

Rees was issued with a criminal behaviour order (CBO), forbidding her from contacting, intimidating, or causing harm, alarm or distress to any residents in Ferguson Close – breach of the order could lead to her arrest.

She was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work, pay compensation to the victims, and given a one year community order.

PC Craig Purcell, from Shipston safer neighbourhood team, said: “Rees has caused great distress to the residents on Ferguson Close.

“This CBO will help to protect them from her behaviour and any breach could result in her being arrested again.”