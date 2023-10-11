News you can trust since 1838
‘Slower than tortoise’ – Electric bike confiscated from anti-social rider in Banbury

An electric off-road bike was seized from an anti-social rider in Banbury last night (Tuesday October 10).
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Police seized the scrambler-style bike from its rider on Marlowe Close in Banbury.

The confiscation came as part of a neighbourhood policing crackdown on anti-social behaviour caused by electric bike riders.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Thankfully, the rider was slower than a tortoise in his get-away, so has also been identified and dealt with by officers.

Police seized the electric bike of an anti-social rider in Banbury yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).Police seized the electric bike of an anti-social rider in Banbury yesterday (Tuesday, October 10).
"We are aware of ongoing concerns from residents about anti-social behaviour caused by riders of such bikes. We are working hard to identify those involved, and once we have the evidence required to identify the riders, further action will be taken.”

To make a report of anti-social behaviour, phone the police on 101 or report online on at https://orlo.uk/2TJY9

To send in video of photo footage of people involved in anti-social behaviour emailed to the police at at [email protected]