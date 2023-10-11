‘Slower than tortoise’ – Electric bike confiscated from anti-social rider in Banbury
Police seized the scrambler-style bike from its rider on Marlowe Close in Banbury.
The confiscation came as part of a neighbourhood policing crackdown on anti-social behaviour caused by electric bike riders.
A spokesperson for the police said: "Thankfully, the rider was slower than a tortoise in his get-away, so has also been identified and dealt with by officers.
"We are aware of ongoing concerns from residents about anti-social behaviour caused by riders of such bikes. We are working hard to identify those involved, and once we have the evidence required to identify the riders, further action will be taken.”
To make a report of anti-social behaviour, phone the police on 101 or report online on at https://orlo.uk/2TJY9
To send in video of photo footage of people involved in anti-social behaviour emailed to the police at at [email protected]