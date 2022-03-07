A 20-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested this morning on suspicion murder. He currently remains in police custody.

The arrest is in connection with a collision which happened at around 1.30am on Friday February 11 on the A46 just before the Six Hills junction and involved a silver Skoda Fabia which left the carriageway.

Two men, Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, both from Banbury, who were inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following initial enquiries, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the same time of the collision.

Three women and two men have previously been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, have all since been remanded into custody.