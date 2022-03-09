Leicestershire Police have charged Mohammed Patel, 20, of Leicester, with murder in connection with the incident which happened at around 1.30am on Friday February 11 on the A46 just before the Six Hills junction.

The collision involved a silver Skoda Fabia which left the carriageway. Two men, Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, who were inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following initial enquiries, two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the same time of the collision.

Patel has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court today (Wednesday March 9.)

Five other people three women and two men have already been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, have all since been remanded into custody.

Police name sixth man charged with murder of two Banbury men after crash near Leicester