Six-year-old child is assaulted and strangled in a Banbury park - police appeal for witnesses

Princess Diana Park, Bretch Hill, where a six year old boy was assaulted

The assaulted happened at around 6pm on Thursday, August 19 when the victim was pushed off his scooter by a group of six other children aged six to 13-years old who were playing at the skate ramp in Princess Diana Park. While on the floor the group continued to kick and strangle him.

The victim received bruising to his legs but did not require hospital treatment. The victim’s black scooter with orange handlebars was stolen.

Investigating officer PC Darius Horton, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was at the park around the time of the incident who believes they may have any information that could help our investigation to come forward.

"You can contact us online via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210372949.