Six people arrested after woman dragged out of car and repeatedly assaulted in Banbury
The incident happened at around 7.15pm on Tuesday, October 22, opposite the Esso Garage on Belgrave Crescent/Boxhedge Road.
Thames Valley Police say that a black saloon car had stopped by the petrol station to pick up a man when the violent incident took place.
Shortly after the black car stopped, a white hatchback car containing several men and women also pulled up on the same road.
The people in the white car then dragged a woman out of the vehicle they arrived in and proceeded to repeatedly assault her.
They also touched the woman inappropriately over the top of her clothing and made threats towards her.
The man who entered the black car and another man went to defend the woman and were also assaulted by the group.
Police believe that the group from the white car may have used weapons during the assault on the two men who tried to help.
Six arrests, which include three men and three women, have been made following the incident. All six are currently bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Constable Connie Palfrey said: “This was a concerning incident and we have made a number of arrests following this incident.
“We have been conducting thorough enquiries into this incident and following a number of lines of enquiry and we believe that the parties involved in this incident are known to each other, as such we do not believe there to be a threat to the wider public.
“We are aware that two men who were walking by and stopped at the scene to try and help, and we are aware that silver hatchback, a black estate, a red Mini and a white VW polo or similar also passed the scene.
“Additionally a small blue SUV style vehicle also sounded its horn.”
Thames Valley Police have asked any motorists who were in the area and the two men who were walking past the incident to contact them.
To report information to the police, call 101 quoting the reference number 43240510299 or visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/