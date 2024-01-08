Six-man gang charged with stealing horseboxes and trailers from villages near Banbury
Following a police investigation, the six-man gang from the south of England has been charged with multiple crimes relating to the thefts in rural areas.
The crimes took place between September 3, 2021, and November 25, 2021 and occurred in North Newington and Oxhill, as well as Haddenham, Westbury, Turweston, and Radnage in Buckinghamshire and Bardney in Lincolnshire.
Sami Nafa, aged 32, of Kew Bridge Road, Brentford; Ameet Saroay, aged 43, of Florence Road, Southall; and James Maughan, aged 62, of Middle Ground, Wheatley, were all charged with one count of conspiracy to steal.
William Harris, aged 27, of Farnham Road, Petersfield, was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal and one count of receiving stolen goods.
William Stokes Sr, aged 48, of Nine Mile Ride, was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal and two counts of receiving stolen goods. William Stokes Jr, aged 25, of Nine Mile Ride, was charged with one count of conspiracy to steal and three counts of receiving stolen goods.
All of the men except James Maughan were arrested between November 24 and December 22, 2021 and they are all due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday January 23.
If you’ve witnessed or been the victim of crime, call the police on 999 or report online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/?
Alternatively, you can report crimes anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/