Significant anti-social behaviour and disorder reports from first night of Banbury fair
The police have reported significant anti-social behaviour and disorder at the opening night of Banbury’s Michaelmas Fair.
Due to the bad behaviour, the police have now put in place a S35 Dispersal Order. This power comes from the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act and allows police officers and PCSO's to disperse those causing harassment, alarm or distress.
If the dispersal order is issued, there will be a requirement to leave the area (which can be up to a period of 48 hours) and it is considered a criminal offence to fail to comply with this direction, for which you can be arrested.
Members of the Banbury police cadets, the special constabulary and the neighbourhood team were working alongside police officers to ensure the safety of all those attending the fair.
The fair was opened yesterday (Wednesday 19) will run for three days throughout the streets of Banbury until it comes to a close late on Friday (October 21) evening.