Members of the Banbury police cadets, the special constabulary and the neighbourhood team were working alongside police officers to ensure the safety of all those attending the fair.

Due to the bad behaviour, the police have now put in place a S35 Dispersal Order. This power comes from the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act and allows police officers and PCSO's to disperse those causing harassment, alarm or distress.

If the dispersal order is issued, there will be a requirement to leave the area (which can be up to a period of 48 hours) and it is considered a criminal offence to fail to comply with this direction, for which you can be arrested.

