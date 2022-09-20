Shoppers suspect Shipston woman of drink driving after watching her trying to drive away from supermarket
A suspected drink driver from Shipston has been arrested after passers-by spotted her trying to driving away from a supermarket.
Police said a 27-year-old woman from Shipston-on-Stour was questioned after officers responded to a report of a drunk woman attempting to drive away from a supermarket in the town on Friday afternoon.
She was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.