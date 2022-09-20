Shoppers suspect Shipston woman of drink driving after watching her trying to drive away from supermarket​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

She was one of 13 people who were arrested for drink and drug drive offences in the county over the weekend

A suspected drink driver from Shipston has been arrested after passers-by spotted her trying to driving away from a supermarket.

Police said a 27-year-old woman from Shipston-on-Stour was questioned after officers responded to a report of a drunk woman attempting to drive away from a supermarket in the town on Friday afternoon.