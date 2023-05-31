Shocking social media video helps convict Banbury man who walked into busy hairdressers with a machete

He then left with the weapon in full view before concealing it down his jogging bottoms

A man has been convicted of walking into a hairdressers in Banbury with a machete.

Adil Taseem entered a business in Church Lane on Saturday armed with a machete along with another man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then left with the weapon in full view before concealing it down his jogging bottoms and the pair ran off.

Adil Taseem pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, which led police to Taseem.

Taseem, aged 22, of Manor Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.

Investigating officer PC Neil Wheeler, based at Banbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will never tolerate knife crime of all types on its patch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After becoming aware of the video of Adil Taseem with a machete in the town centre, we quickly identified and arrested him, and now he’s been convicted.

“I hope the speedy nature of our investigation and justice being served provides a clear warning to anyone considering carrying a knife in public.