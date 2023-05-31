News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Shocking social media video helps convict Banbury man who walked into busy hairdressers with a machete

He then left with the weapon in full view before concealing it down his jogging bottoms
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:04 BST

A man has been convicted of walking into a hairdressers in Banbury with a machete.

Adil Taseem entered a business in Church Lane on Saturday armed with a machete along with another man.

He then left with the weapon in full view before concealing it down his jogging bottoms and the pair ran off.

Most Popular
Adil Taseem pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.Adil Taseem pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.
Adil Taseem pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, which led police to Taseem.

Taseem, aged 22, of Manor Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.

Investigating officer PC Neil Wheeler, based at Banbury police station, said: “Thames Valley Police will never tolerate knife crime of all types on its patch.

“After becoming aware of the video of Adil Taseem with a machete in the town centre, we quickly identified and arrested him, and now he’s been convicted.

“I hope the speedy nature of our investigation and justice being served provides a clear warning to anyone considering carrying a knife in public.

“We are still investigating this incident as the other male involved in the incident remains outstanding and we will do everything in our power to bring him to justice too.”