Shipston Rugby Club ‘overwhelmed’ after arson donations

Chairman of Shipston Rugby Club said they have been ‘overwhelmed’ as more than £7,000 has been donated after a suspected arson attack.

A shipping container full of training equipment for the mini and junior teams was reduced to ashes by a fire overnight on April 13.

A GoFundMe page was set up by club chairman Dan Scobie with the initial aim of raising £3,000 towards replacement kit.

Within 24 hours, more £5,000 had been donated by club users, concerned residents and businesses, as well as neighbouring rugby clubs.

Mr Scobie, who is also Shipston mayor, said: “As a club we’ve been overwhelmed by the support and generosity that’s been shown.

“It really demonstrates that whilst there may be a small number of people who commit crimes like this, the vast majority are good decent supportive people.

“These donations will go directly towards supporting the young people of Shipston and the surrounding area in their rugby training.”

Shipston has seen an increase in vandalism recently, including an attack on an abandoned vehicle at the sports and social club.

To donate to the fund, visit www.gofundme.com/buying-new-kit-for-kids.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their inquiries is asked to call 101.