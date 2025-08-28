Share your views on policing and crime with Thames Valley Police commissioner in Banbury
Matthew Barber will be at Hanwell Fields Community Centre on Rotary Way on Tuesday, September 23.
From between 7pm and 9pm, the police and crime commissioner will speak to residents about their views or issues they are facing.
He will also be answering any questions related to his role at PCC and how neighbourhoods are being policed in Banbury.
Matthew was re-elected PCC in 2024 after being first elected for the role in 2021.
Prior to becoming PCC, he served on the Vale of White Horse District Council, where he was leader from 2011 to 2018.
Earlier this month, Matthew issued a statement where he announced that Thames Valley Police was making ‘tackling shoplifting a priority’.
Anyone wishing to attend the event next month is asked to register interest at https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90819535/PCC-Engagement-events