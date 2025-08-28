Share your views on policing and crime with Thames Valley Police commissioner in Banbury

Banbury residents will have the opportunity to ask Thames Valley Police's Matthew Barber questions next month.

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley Police will be responding to people’s questions about policing and crime in Banbury at an event next month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Barber will be at Hanwell Fields Community Centre on Rotary Way on Tuesday, September 23.

From between 7pm and 9pm, the police and crime commissioner will speak to residents about their views or issues they are facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also be answering any questions related to his role at PCC and how neighbourhoods are being policed in Banbury.

Matthew was re-elected PCC in 2024 after being first elected for the role in 2021.

Prior to becoming PCC, he served on the Vale of White Horse District Council, where he was leader from 2011 to 2018.

Earlier this month, Matthew issued a statement where he announced that Thames Valley Police was making ‘tackling shoplifting a priority’.

Anyone wishing to attend the event next month is asked to register interest at https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90819535/PCC-Engagement-events