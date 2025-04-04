Sex offender jailed for 15 years for string of sexual offences against children in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sex offender has been jailed for 15 years for a string of sexual offences against children in Banbury.

Robert Coleman, aged 42, of Swan Road, Gloucester, was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday March 28.

Coleman has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life, the sexual harm prevention order for life and given a restraining order for life on each of the victims.

Coleman pleaded guilty to one count each of assault of a female aged 13 and over by penetration with part of body/thing; taking an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child; and distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child. Coleman also pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault in the same hearing.

Robert Coleman has been jailed for 15 years. (Photo: Thames Valley Police).

In May 2021, Coleman used a social media account to upload indecent images of a child. Further intelligence obtained by the Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, tracked these images to an address in Banbury, and officers executed a warrant and arrested Coleman on suspicion of voyeurism.

During police interviews, Coleman denied taking indecent images of a child, but admitted to uploading these images and videos to the social media platform.

After seizing Coleman’s mobile phone, officers discovered 279 indecent images and videos of children and women on his device. During police interviews, Coleman answered with ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Coleman was arrested on July 8, 2021, and charged on November 8, 2024.

Designated investigator Jeff Wheble, of the Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victims of Coleman’s horrific offending, who have shown incredible courage and fortitude throughout what has been a long and complicated investigation.

“The sentence imposed reflects the seriousness of the offences Coleman’s committed. I am pleased that he has finally been brought to justice and will spend a lengthy time in prison, where he can reflect on his actions.

“No matter what the passage of time, we are absolutely committed to investigating sexual offences, and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“I would urge anybody who has been a victim of offences like these, no matter what the passage of time, to please report it to us."

“We have specially trained officers who can support you and we will be committed to investigating such crimes and bring offenders to justice.”