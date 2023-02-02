The police are working closely with the Bloxham Parish Council in order to ensure the graffiti in Jubilee Park and the Recreation Ground in the village are removed.

People who may know those responsible for the damage should contact the police by email at [email protected]police.uk or online at thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/?

Or alternatively, people can report anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously? or call 0800 555111.