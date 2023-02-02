News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Several incidents of graffiti reported at two parks near Banbury

The police are investigating several incidents of graffiti that have been reported at two parks in Bloxham.

By Jack Ingham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 11:52am

The police are working closely with the Bloxham Parish Council in order to ensure the graffiti in Jubilee Park and the Recreation Ground in the village are removed.

People who may know those responsible for the damage should contact the police by email at [email protected]police.uk or online at thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/?

Or alternatively, people can report anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously? or call 0800 555111.

The police are investigating several reports of graffiti in the village of Bloxham.