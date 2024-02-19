Several arrested in weekend operation to catch shoplifters across Banbury town centre and retail parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Banbury Neighbourhood Team put #OpPurchase into practice in the town centre and retail parks. Several were arrested including a prolific thief and a woman who was wanted for previous shoplifting charges.

In an online report, Thames Valley Police Cherwell said: “Op Purchase is our response to business and retail crime where our main objective is to deter and convict offenders and provide visible reassurance to retail staff who quite rightly want to feel safe in the workplace.

“We work closely alongside the Cherwell Crime Partnership to identify those areas and offenders causing the most concern and direct our patrols accordingly.”

Over this weekend the team: