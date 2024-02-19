Several arrested in weekend operation to catch shoplifters across Banbury town centre and retail parks
The Banbury Neighbourhood Team put #OpPurchase into practice in the town centre and retail parks. Several were arrested including a prolific thief and a woman who was wanted for previous shoplifting charges.
In an online report, Thames Valley Police Cherwell said: “Op Purchase is our response to business and retail crime where our main objective is to deter and convict offenders and provide visible reassurance to retail staff who quite rightly want to feel safe in the workplace.
“We work closely alongside the Cherwell Crime Partnership to identify those areas and offenders causing the most concern and direct our patrols accordingly.”
Over this weekend the team:
- Caught and detained a 40 year old female and a 42 year old male stealing items. Property was recovered and returned and both will be attending the police station at a later date for interview
- thanks to an eagle eyed PCSO the team also detained a 35-year-old male for stealing from Marks & Spencer. The property was recovered, the male interviewed and issued with an out of court disposal for the offence.
- a Police Community Support Officer managed to deter an offender in the process of de-tagging goods ready to steal them
- arrested a 43-year-old woman wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court for shoplifting offences. She was remanded and put before the next available court
- officers arrested, charged and remanded a 53-year-old man described as ‘a prolific thief’ for whom the Neighbourhood Team is seeking a criminal behaviour order via the Crown Prosecution Service.