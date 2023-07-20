Seven cases of fly-tipping reported on same road in village near Banbury

Cherwell District Council are investigating seven cases of fly-tipping on the same road in a village near to Banbury.

The council is asking anyone who witnessed a large vehicle behaving suspiciously north of Wroxton between 5.40pm on Monday 17 and 7.40am on Tuesday July 18, to get in touch with them.

Environmental officers are investigating the illegal dumping of waste from a home clearance at seven points on the Horley Path Road, near the scout camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers believe one offender is responsible for the fly-tipping as the waste found, which included a sofa, mattress, carpets, cabinetry, and corrugated plastic roofing, was similar at each location.

Seven incidents of fly-tipping have been reported along the Horley Path Road near Wroxton.

Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: "We’re equally proud of our urban centres and our beautiful rural areas, and it’s shocking to see this thoughtless crime blighting the Cherwell countryside.

"I appeal to anyone who may have been out and about in between Wroxton and Horley at the start of the week to get in touch with our officers and help them catch the perpetrators.

"It could be that someone caught the offender’s vehicle on their car’s dashcam, or perhaps they recognise the distinctive sign we found at the scene."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dumping illegal waste in a public place is a crime punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment if the offenders are convicted in a magistrates' court, and an unlimited fine and up to five years' imprisonment in a crown court.

Dumping illegal waste can carry an unlimited fine and up to five years' imprisonment.

Council officers also have the power to issue offenders with fixed penalty notices.