See who from Banburyshire has appeared before magistrates in Oxford

These case were heard in Oxfordshire Magistrates Court

• Rukhsar Ahmed, 46, of Boxhedge Road West, Banbury, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on July 18, 2018. Ahmed was driving on the Southam Road. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30. Ahmed also pleaded guilty to driving without wearing a seat belt. There was no additional charge or fine.

• Savian Jones, 29, of RAF Croughton Road, Croughton, pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 8 on the Causeway, Bicester, Jones recorded 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £461, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £46 and court costs of £85. Jones was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Sebastian Slevin, 36, of no fixed abode, plead guilty to theft from a shop. On June 17, Slevin stole four bottles of Bacardi to the value of £64 from the Swan Close Road Morrisons store. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

• A mother and father of a Banbury school child were collectively fined £400 for their child’s non attendance between January and March of this year. Between them they had to pay £352 in costs and £60 in victim surcharges.

• Melanie Victoria Meller, 29, of Old Glebe, Upper Tadmarton, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Ruscote Avenue on June 9. Meller recorded 187 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Meller was committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £115, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for two years.

• Craig Michael Johnson, 34, of Bromeswell Close, Lower Heyford, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on February 4. Johnson was fined £230 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £30. Johnson was also disqualified from driving for six months.

• Charlie John Poulton, 25 of Sussex Drive, indicated a plea of guilty to affray on May 27, 2018 in Banbury. Poulton was fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85, and was required to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

• Liam Reading, 25, of Sussex Drive, Banbury, indicated a plea of guilty to affray in Banbury on May 27, 2018. Reading was ordered to undertake 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

• Leon Anthony Drummond, 46, of Marlborough Place pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on May 2 and May 8. Drummond was ordered to attend a rehabilitation activity, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Drummond also plead guilty to sending the victim an offensive message.

• Andrew John Scantlebury, 28, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to an assault in Deddington on May 20. Scantlebury was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to stay away from the victim, pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

• Nigel Robson, 57, of Albion Street, Chipping Norton, pleaded guilty to supplying a Class B drug, cannabis on October 7, 2017. Robson was ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation treatment, pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Robson also pleaded guilty to the production of a Class B drug, cannabis, on the same date.

• Phillip John Wilson, 32, of Prescott Avenue, Banbury, pleaded guilty to using an XBox to access the Internet in incognito mode, which he was prohibited from doing. Wilson was committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

• Shirley Anne Riley, 54, of Rose Drive, Brackley, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Headington on January 24. Riley had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

• David Reece Macdonald, 25, of Blossom Field Road, Bodicote pleaded guilty to drink driving in Oxford on February 4. Macdonald had 58 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £215, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and had his driving license endorsed with 10 points. Macdonald also pleaded guilty to allowing a unlicensed friend drive his car which he was not insured to do and obstructing a police offier in the execution of his duty. He was fined £323 for allowing a uninsured driver to operate his vehicle and £107 for obstructing a police officer.