News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Second Banbury man arrested over barber shop machete incident

A second man from Banbury has been arrested over an incident involving a machete at a barber’s shop last Saturday (May 27).
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

The police confirmed this morning that a second man has been arrested under suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and public order in relation to an incident that happened at Trinders barber’s shop, Church Lane, at the weekend.

The incident, involving two men going into the shop with one holding what appears to be a machete, was filmed and went viral on social media.

One person has already been convicted in relation to the offence. Adil Taseem, 22, from Banbury, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.

Second man arrested over shocking machete incident.Second man arrested over shocking machete incident.
Second man arrested over shocking machete incident.