The police confirmed this morning that a second man has been arrested under suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and public order in relation to an incident that happened at Trinders barber’s shop, Church Lane, at the weekend.

The incident, involving two men going into the shop with one holding what appears to be a machete, was filmed and went viral on social media.

One person has already been convicted in relation to the offence. Adil Taseem, 22, from Banbury, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of using threating, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or to provoke unlawful violence at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday). He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on June 29.