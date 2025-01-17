Search for Banbury car thief continues after stolen vehicle is recovered

By Jack Ingham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have recovered a car that was stolen last week but are still on the lookout for a man they believe may have information about the theft.

Police located and recovered the blue Hyundai Tucson yesterday (Thursday, January 16) after the car was stolen from an address on Broughton Road on Tuesday, January 7.

A spokesperson for the police said: “The vehicle appears undamaged and once we have completed our forensic enquiries it will be returned to the rightful owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The team are in the process of evidence gathering for this and a number of linked offences and we anticipate arrests to follow in the near future.”

Police have located a car stolen from a Banbury address but would still like to speak to the man pictured.Police have located a car stolen from a Banbury address but would still like to speak to the man pictured.
Police have located a car stolen from a Banbury address but would still like to speak to the man pictured.

The police will now investigate several lines of enquiry to identify those involved in the car theft.

If you believe you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, call 101 or visit Thames Valley Police’s website and quote 43250008772.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice