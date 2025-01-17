Search for Banbury car thief continues after stolen vehicle is recovered
Police located and recovered the blue Hyundai Tucson yesterday (Thursday, January 16) after the car was stolen from an address on Broughton Road on Tuesday, January 7.
A spokesperson for the police said: “The vehicle appears undamaged and once we have completed our forensic enquiries it will be returned to the rightful owner.
“The team are in the process of evidence gathering for this and a number of linked offences and we anticipate arrests to follow in the near future.”
The police will now investigate several lines of enquiry to identify those involved in the car theft.
If you believe you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, call 101 or visit Thames Valley Police’s website and quote 43250008772.