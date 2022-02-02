Safes and jewellery stolen during home burglary in village between Banbury and Brackley

Safes and jewellery were stolen during a home burglary in a village between Banbury and Brackley.

The burglary happened when unknown offender(s) forced entry through the back door of a property in Charlton Way, Farthinghoe. During the break-in the offender(s) stole two safes and jewellery.

The burglary happened between 11am and 3.50pm. yesterday, Tuesday February 1.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are looking for information and witnesses to a residential burglary in the village of Farthinghoe between Banbury and Brackley.