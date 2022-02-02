Safes and jewellery stolen during home burglary in village between Banbury and Brackley

Valuables stolen during daylight hours of 11am and 4pm yesterday, Tuesday February 1.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:58 am

Safes and jewellery were stolen during a home burglary in a village between Banbury and Brackley.

The burglary happened when unknown offender(s) forced entry through the back door of a property in Charlton Way, Farthinghoe. During the break-in the offender(s) stole two safes and jewellery.

The burglary happened between 11am and 3.50pm. yesterday, Tuesday February 1.

Police are looking for information and witnesses to a residential burglary in the village of Farthinghoe between Banbury and Brackley.

Anyone with information or saw a vehicle in the area which might be suspicious or has any CCTV that might help is encouraged to call police. Anyone with information can Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 22000063135.