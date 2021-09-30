Safe stolen during Banbury home burglary
A safe was stolen during a residential burglary in Banbury last night (Wednesday September 29).
Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information into the burglary of a home in Church View, Banbury.
The burglary happened between 8.15 and 10.35pm yesterday, Wednesday September 29.
The offenders stole a safe from the house containing valuable items during the burglary.
Police posted a message on the TVP Cherwell Facebook page, which said: "If you live in this area and saw any suspicious people either before the incident or during the stated times, or if you have any CCTV footage/doorbell footage which may help with our enquiries – please phone us on 101 quoting reference number 43210439954."