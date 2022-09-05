Rural police return stolen train tracks to Network Rail

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce has been out across the region observing the countryside for illegal hare coursing

Describing the last week’s work, the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce said: “A large quantity of stolen train tracks and a vehicle used in the theft were recovered and returned to Network Rail - British Transport Police have taken on this investigation.”

The taskforce also ran Operation Galileo, patrolling areas that where hare coursing was suspected. The force is using drones all over the Thames Valley Police area to monitor gatherings that could be illegal hare coursing.

The team attended training on how to make the most of legislation designed to bring those hare coursing and poaching to book.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the same week, the teams also made two arrests for failing to appear at court, one arrest on behalf of Cheshire Police for assault and seized a vehicle used in a serious assault for forensic examination.

A drink driver was arrested by officers from the team following calls from the public; his breathalyser test showed him to be nearly four times the legal limit. He was charged with a number of offences and will appear in court.

Members of the team attended the Bucks County show to engage with the rural community.

"The officers were shattered by the flocks of excited children wanting to look around and sit our 4x4 vehicle,” one officer said.

A quantity of rail tracks was recovered by the taskforce over the past week

The taskforce has also taken delivery of new prisoner transport vans.

The team attended several reports of rural thefts all over the Thames Valley area and gathered key evidence in an attempt to identify suspects.