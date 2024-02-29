Rogue trader arrested for allegedly targeting people in many towns - including Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rogue trader who is accused of targeting people in many towns - including Banbury - has been arrested.

Detectives are investigating reports from seven victims in Leamington, Kenilworth, Stratford, Bedworth, Solihull and Banbury that they paid a combined total of more than £270,000 for building work that was never carried out or was incomplete.

A 66-year-old man from the Stratford area has been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hainsworth from the Warwickshire Police Economic Crime Team urged people to take precautions when carrying out building work. He said: “Try to pay by credit or debit card because you might be able to get your money back if something goes wrong.

“Definitely don’t agree to pay everything up front. If the work is going to take a long time you might not be able to avoid paying a deposit but try to make the amount as little as possible.

"If the builder says they need the money to buy materials up front then offer to buy them yourself instead of paying a deposit, this way you own them should something go wrong.

“Always get a receipt for a deposit, and for any materials it covers.

“Always try to get recommendations from friends and family and do your research.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help with enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about or call 101. Please quote crime reference 23/238/24.