Robber armed with knife enters Banbury home and steals money

A man has stolen money from a Banbury home after entering and threatening the occupants with a knife.

A man entered a property on Chiltern House, Merton Street between 1.45 am and 2 am this morning (September 9) threatening the occupant and demanding money before making off with £30.

The offender is described as a white male of medium build, wearing a red shiny long-sleeved bomber jacket with blue jeans and pristine white trainers. He also has a unique tattoo, which looks like a large sun with a pattern inside on the top of his left hand.

The victim, a man in his forties suffered a minor injury to his foot but did not require hospital treatment.

Thames Valley Police are seeking any CCTV footage members of the public may have from Merton Street that could capture the white male in a bomber jacket who entered the property in Chiltern House between the time frame of 1:45 am - 2:30 am.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith: “This is a concerning incident and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“We are asking any members of the public who may recognise the man described to please get in touch, or we would ask anyone who may have CCTV footage around the area of Chiltern House to please upload it to our online portal.

“We would also ask anyone with other information to please call 101 quoting reference 43220405357 or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”