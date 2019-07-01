Rheas killed and stolen by thieves near south Warwickshire village

Intruders killed a rhea before stealing another of the exotic birds near a south Warwickshire village last night (Sunday, June 30).

At some point overnight (June 30 into July 1), someone entered a rural location near Avon Dassett and took a female and killed a male.

Rhea birds. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Fourteen chicks have also been taken recently, according to Warwickshire Police.

Rheas are large flightless birds similar to an emu or ostrich that are native to South America.

If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, seen birds matching this description suddenly appear at a location or offered for sale in suspicious circumstances call 101 and give incident number 170 of July 1.