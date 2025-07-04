Revealed: Latest food hygiene ratings for cafes, pubs, takeaways and restaurants in Banbury

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in Banbury, which took place across April, May and June.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Cherwell District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Pizza Calzone at 35 - 38 Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on May 8

Rated 5: The Bell at 12 Middleton Road, Banbury; rated on May 8

Rated 5: Chick 'n' Bun at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on May 15

Rated 5: Coffee & Corner Limited at 70 High Street, Banbury; rated on May 20

Rated 5: Pastaria at 39 High Street, Banbury; rated on May 20

Rated 5: The Pig Place at Aynho Road, Adderbury; rated on May 20

Rated 5: Novo at 21a Market Place, Banbury; rated on May 28

Rated 5: Chickster at 48 High Street, Banbury; rated on June 6

Rated 5: The Plough at 9 High Street, Bodicote; rated on June 10

Rated 5: The Sundae Girls at 50 Parsons Street, Banbury; rated on June 11

Rated 5: Curry Corner at Lock29 Castle Quay, Banbury; rated on June 11

Rated 5: The Steamhouse Depot at Walker Road, Banbury; rated on June 13

Rated 5: Banbury Chestnuts Bowling Club; rated on June 13

Rated 5: 5 Akhis, at 21 South Bar Street, Banbury; rated on June 16

Rated 5: Broughton Castle, at Broughton; rated on June 25.

Rated 4: Seven Mile Cookery And Events Ltd at Ocean House Noral Way, Banbury; rated on May 12

Rated 4: Easington Sports and Football Club, Addison Road, Banbury; rated on May 21

Rated 4: Thomas Franks at Prodrive, Chalker Way, Banbury; rated on April 28

Rated 3: Dunelm Mill, Southam Road, Banbury; rated on April 15.

Rated 3: LAHORI'S, at 16 Broad Street, Banbury; rated on May 6.

Rated 2: The Flying Baguette, at 44 High Street, Banbury, rated on May 8.